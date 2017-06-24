A- A A+

Author JK Rowling has revealed there were two different Harry Potters in the ‘Harry Potter’ franchise.

When it comes to Harry’s name, Rowling has now revealed the existence of a second Harry Potter who was never mentioned in the books, reports mirror.co.uk.

The revelation came in her latest post to Pottermore, a blog.

ALSO READ: Shabbir Ahluwalia to be a part of ‘Kundali Bhagya’

Henry Potter — known as Harry to his friends — was Harry’s great grandfather who enjoyed an illustrious career as part of the Wizengamot from 1913 to 1921. Like the younger Harry, he was very pro-Muggle rights, which meant the author of pure blood guide ‘The Sacred Twenty-Eight’ refused to recognise the Potter clan as pure blood.

Rowling posted, “Henry caused a minor stir when he publicly condemned then Minister for Magic, Archer Evermonde, who had forbidden the magical community to help Muggles waging the First World War. His outspokenness on the behalf of the Muggle community was also a strong contributing factor in the family’s exclusion from the ‘Sacred Twenty-Eight’.”

Henry had a son called Fleamont, who went on to marry Euphemia and have their son James, who is Harry’s father. Sadly, neither Fleamot or Euphemia ever got to meet Harry, Rowling added.

“Fleamont and Euphemia lived long enough to see James marry a Muggle-born girl called Lily Evans, but not to meet their grandson, Harry.

“Dragon pox carried them off within days of each other, due to their advanced age, and James Potter then inherited Ignotus Peverell’s Invisibility Cloak,” the post read further.

Rowling’s ‘Harry Potter’ books — about a young wizard — were successfully turned into a film franchise.

First Published | 24 June 2017 8:48 AM
Read News On:

Harry Potter Franchise

Henry Potter

Ignotus Peverell

Invisibility Cloak

James Potter

Lily Evans

Minister of Magic

Muggle

Pottermore

The Sacred Twenty-Eight

Wizard

Download English News App and stay updated with all Latest News. For News in English, follow us on        
Web Title: There are two different Harry Potters, reveals JK Rowling

(Latest News in English from Newsx)