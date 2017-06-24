Author JK Rowling has revealed there were two different Harry Potters in the ‘Harry Potter’ franchise.

When it comes to Harry’s name, Rowling has now revealed the existence of a second Harry Potter who was never mentioned in the books, reports mirror.co.uk.

The revelation came in her latest post to Pottermore, a blog.

Henry Potter — known as Harry to his friends — was Harry’s great grandfather who enjoyed an illustrious career as part of the Wizengamot from 1913 to 1921. Like the younger Harry, he was very pro-Muggle rights, which meant the author of pure blood guide ‘The Sacred Twenty-Eight’ refused to recognise the Potter clan as pure blood.

Rowling posted, “Henry caused a minor stir when he publicly condemned then Minister for Magic, Archer Evermonde, who had forbidden the magical community to help Muggles waging the First World War. His outspokenness on the behalf of the Muggle community was also a strong contributing factor in the family’s exclusion from the ‘Sacred Twenty-Eight’.”

Henry had a son called Fleamont, who went on to marry Euphemia and have their son James, who is Harry’s father. Sadly, neither Fleamot or Euphemia ever got to meet Harry, Rowling added.

“Fleamont and Euphemia lived long enough to see James marry a Muggle-born girl called Lily Evans, but not to meet their grandson, Harry.

“Dragon pox carried them off within days of each other, due to their advanced age, and James Potter then inherited Ignotus Peverell’s Invisibility Cloak,” the post read further.

Rowling’s ‘Harry Potter’ books — about a young wizard — were successfully turned into a film franchise.