Actress Kate Winslet was good with shooting a scene with a mountain lion for her new movie ‘The Mountain Between Us’, but the producers and her husband Ned Rocknroll did not let her go close to the animal.

The 41-year-old will star opposite Idris Elba in plane crash survival story ‘The Mountain Between Us’ and for one particular scene, Winslet’s character, photojournalist Alex Martin, comes face-to-face with a big cat in the wilderness, reports said.

“They never let the lion into the plane while I was in there. I was up for it. But the studio was like, ‘No! It is not going to happen’,” Winslet said.

Revealing how her husband thought it was a joke when he saw signs warning the cast and crew that there would be ‘cougars on set’, she added, “It had a warning which read ‘cougars on set today. Nobody wear red. No loud noises. No food or drink on set.’ He thought it was a joke. And I said, ‘It’s not a joke.’ He did not want those lions close to me at all.”

“The Mountain Between Us” is a love story directed by Hany Abu-Assad and based on the novel by the same name by Charles Martin.