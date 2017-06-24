European DJ and producer Lady Bee has remixed Indian rap star Badshahs new single ‘Mercy’. Sony Music came out with the remix version on Friday, read a statement.

Talking about the single, Lady Bee said, “When I first heard ‘Mercy’, I couldn’t wait to start with the remix. The original is great as it is so minimal that it left a lot of room for me to work in this remix.”

The single also features dancer-actress Lauren Gottlieb, and is a part of his album ‘O.N.E’.

Badshah had earlier said that the song is “about how a girl and a guy meet at a club and from there on sparks fly and they fall for each other”.