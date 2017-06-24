Cast: Jayam Ravi, Sayyeshaa, Thambi Ramaiah

Director: Vijay

Rating: 2.5 stars

This is a movie which is quite different from the regular commercial fare that we see in Tamil films. Director Vijay moved to a new storyline and it seems to be clearly influenced by Hollywood flicks like ‘Tarzan’. Of course, some of the director’s earlier films too have been inspired by films from Hollywood and the trend seems to continue.

In ‘Vanamagan’ it is Jara, a tribal man from the Andaman Islands, who is the hero. He speaks the tribal language and roams free in the jungles living and breathing nature. Jara tries to escape attackers from modern society and ends up gravely hurt. Kavya (Sayyeshaa), an uber rich young woman, goes to the Andamans for a holiday and ends up bringing a wounded Jara, or Vaasi as she calls him, to the concrete jungle of the city.

Kavya lost her parents in an accident and owns a corporate conglomerate which is run by her father’s friend Rajasekar (Prakash Raj). Jara doesn’t speak their language or understand their ways and is a complete misfit in this modern world. Kavya slowly teaches him Tamil and the ways of modern society. Meanwhile, Rajasekar and his son, Vicky, clearly believe that Kavya’s fate is linked to them and Vicky and Kavya will settle down to a happy life. But fate seems to clearly have other plans.

Jayam Ravi as Jara doesn’t have a single dialogue in this film. And that perhaps is a novelty as a Tamil film hero typically has the most lines. It’s his eyes and physical movements that convey his emotions and Jayam Ravi has pulled that off. In the first half of the film, there are some hilarious moments when he comes to the city.

Director Vijay has given Sayyeshaa a good role in the film — she has the usual-song-dance routine but also is able to showcase a range of emotions. And Vanamagan being her Tamil debut, Sayyeshaa has managed to deliver.

Where perhaps the movie falters is the script itself. While the first half has its ha-ha moments, the second half completely focuses on tribals in the forest and the issues they face thanks to modernisation. But the entire issue of modernisation versus tribal communities is dealt with in a superficial manner to play to the gallery and that leaves the film wanting. Most of the film is predictable — instead of rich girl meets poor boy, in this case it’s rich girl meets tribal. And the girl comes to the rescue of the boy instead of the other way round.

Tirru’s cinematography stands out especially in the scenes in the forest and one must applaud that. The songs have also been shot in exotic locations and they are a treat for the eyes. While there are some positives, the negatives sadly outweigh them and prevent the film from flying high.