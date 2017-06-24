Actor Junior NTR has not been roped in to play a pivotal role in upcoming multilingual biopic ‘Mahanati’, a film on the life of late legendary southern actress Savitri. “NTR is not part of the project. Whatever you’re reading about him playing a crucial role is nothing but plain rumour,” a source close to the actor said.

Actress Keerthy Suresh plays Savitri in the film, being directed by Nag Ashwin.

The film will be made in Tamil and Telugu, and will also feature Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Dulquer Salmaan and Vijay Deverakonda in crucial roles.

Asked why a biopic on Savitri was being made and not on any other popular actress, Ashwin said,”There have been countless actresses over the last 80 years in Telugu cinema but none have earned the title of Mahanati. And even today it has solely been reserved for Savitri.”

The film went on floors earlier this month.

It will be a magnum opus set in the golden era and will feature extensive art work.