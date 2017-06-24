A- A A+

Actor Robert Pattinson, who gained global fame through the ‘Twilight’ franchise, is thankful that he no longer has to live a stressful life.

The 31-year-old actor is thankful he no longer comes under the scrutiny he used to and is able to make more fulfilling career choices, reports femalefirst.co.uk

“It’s a lot less stressful. And in terms of the work I’m doing now, it feels more honest and authentic. I used to be treated like a baby bird that needed to be protected from the outside world and I hated that. I like having people around me now who are willing to tell me what they really think,” Pattinson told Ok! Magazine.

ALSO READ: Sunil Grover made Salman Khan feel ‘incompetent’

“I like having my management let me know if they think I’m making the wrong choices. I hate the phoneyness that comes with the business sometimes,” he added.

However, the ‘Good Times’ star admits he still suffers from self-doubt, though he likes the ‘edge’ of feeling uncertain about his life at all times.

He added, “It’s more fun and interesting now. I don’t have as many doubts as I used to although I still question myself a lot. But I like that kind of uncertainty. It gives you that added edge. I like the feeling that your life could just fall apart.”

After moving back to London, Pattinson, who is in a relationship with musician FKA Twigs, is relieved he doesn’t have to wear a disguise to dodge fans any more.

“Things have calmed down over the years, which is a relief because at a certain point I got tired of going out in disguise or wearing a baseball cap all the time,” he said.

First Published | 24 June 2017 2:24 PM
Read News On:

FKA twigs

Good Times

Twilight Franchise

Twilight Saga

Download English News App and stay updated with all Latest News. For News in English, follow us on        
Web Title: Robert Pattinson doesn’t feel as stressed post ‘Twilight’ saga

(Latest News in English from Newsx)