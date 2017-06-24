One of actor Charlie Sheen’s former girlfriends has reportedly filed a lawsuit accusing him of exposing her to HIV, and then dissuading her from taking antiretroviral drugs. This is the second time he has been accused of the same.

Although neither Sheen nor his former girlfriend have been named in the suit which was filed on Thursday here, the defendant referred to as ‘confidential male defendant’ is said to have learned he was HIV positive in 2011 and gave national TV interviews about his HIV status on November 17, 2015, and June 21, 2016, reports variety.com.

Sheen learnt he was HIV positive in 2011, and he publicly revealed it on ‘The Today Show’ on November 17, 2015. He gave an update on the programme on June 21, 2016.

The plaintiff is identified as Jane Doe, and is described as a ‘Russian émigré’.

This is the second time Sheen has been sued for allegedly exposing a former girlfriend to the virus.

Scottine Ross, his former fiance, filed a similar suit in December 2015, alleging physical and emotional abuse in addition to HIV exposure.