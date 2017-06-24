Actor Kartik Aaryan, who has shared screen space with Paresh Rawal in ‘Guest Iin London’, was complimented by the veteran actor and BJP MP for his comic timing. The young actor says it was the best compliment he has ever got.

While enacting the scenes and rehearsing for them, Paresh, who is known for his superb comic timing, complimented Kartik for his comedy skills.

“I have grown up watching Paresh sir’s movies and he has an incredible comic timing. He is a brilliant actor and an even better co-actor. It was a great learning experience on the sets with him. When he appreciated me for my comic timing, it was perhaps one of the best compliments I have earned as an actor,” Kartik said in a statement.

“Guest Iin London” is a comedy film revolving around Kartik’s character, who is in a live-in relationship with his girlfriend (Kriti Kharbanda) when Paresh’s character and his wife essayed by Tanvi Azmi, barge into his home as guests.

Directed by Ashwini Dhir, ‘Guest Iin London’ is slated for release on July 7.