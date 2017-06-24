A sequel to “The Angry Birds Movie” is in the making, and it is turning out to be “awesome”. The birds will be going on a new adventure, and it is going to be a great movie, says its production designer Pete Oswald.

“I can’t tell you too much about the story details or anything specific at this time unfortunately. But what I can assure you is that we will be spending a lot of time with these lovable characters and hopefully meeting some new ones and going to new places which I’m really excited about,” Oswald said.

Taking the basic structure of Rovio Entertainment’s mobile game of the same name, “The Angry Birds Movie” — which will be telecast in India on Sony PIX on Sunday — brings the story of Red and his friends onto the silver screen in a hilarious manner.

In the game, angry but cute little birds fight it out with pigs who have stolen their eggs. The film is supported by Jason Sudeikis as Red, Josh Gad as speedy Chuck, Danny McBride as the volatile Bomb, Bill Hader as a pig, Maya Rudolph as Matilda, and Peter Dinklage as the Mighty Eagle.

Talking about the sequel, which is slated to release in 2019, Oswald said: “It is going to be an awesome adventure. It is going to be a great movie.”