A- A A+

A sequel to “The Angry Birds Movie” is in the making, and it is turning out to be “awesome”. The birds will be going on a new adventure, and it is going to be a great movie, says its production designer Pete Oswald.

“I can’t tell you too much about the story details or anything specific at this time unfortunately. But what I can assure you is that we will be spending a lot of time with these lovable characters and hopefully meeting some new ones and going to new places which I’m really excited about,” Oswald said.

Taking the basic structure of Rovio Entertainment’s mobile game of the same name, “The Angry Birds Movie” — which will be telecast in India on Sony PIX on Sunday — brings the story of Red and his friends onto the silver screen in a hilarious manner.

ALSO READ: ‘American Gods’ very relevant in Donald Trump era, says actor Ricky Whittle

In the game, angry but cute little birds fight it out with pigs who have stolen their eggs. The film is supported by Jason Sudeikis as Red, Josh Gad as speedy Chuck, Danny McBride as the volatile Bomb, Bill Hader as a pig, Maya Rudolph as Matilda, and Peter Dinklage as the Mighty Eagle.

Talking about the sequel, which is slated to release in 2019, Oswald said: “It is going to be an awesome adventure. It is going to be a great movie.”  

First Published | 24 June 2017 6:02 PM
Read News On:

Bill Hader

Danny McBride

Maya Rudolph

Pete Oswald

Rovio Entertainment

The Angry Birds

The Angry Birds Movie

Download English News App and stay updated with all Latest News. For News in English, follow us on        
Web Title: ‘Angry Birds Movie’ sequel turning out to be ‘awesome’

(Latest News in English from Newsx)