For a personal photo shoot, actress Jacqueline Fernandez made a request to avoid usage of image correction applications or any touch up as she wanted to keep it natural. She says she believes in the power of imperfections.

“It is our imperfections that make us more human and therefore more beautiful. They are not flaws, they make us who we are,” Jacqueline said in a statement, commenting on how comfortable she is in her own skin.

Often, film celebrities are under the scanner for edited, photoshopped and airbrushed images, but there are some who say yes to natural beauty.

Jacqueline prefers to be an advocate of being natural, and adheres to eating healthy and organic items.

The actress is also an investor in an Indian cold pressed juice brand.