Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff, who is known for his dancing skills will be paying a tribute to the Late King of Pop Michael Jackson on his eighth death anniversary on Sunday in Pune with a live dance performance.

“People connected with him since he was a kid and started performing on stage with his brothers. His personality and talent have won hearts over decades. He became this global icon because of his supreme talent, love, passion and dedication for music and dance,” Tiger, who is an ardent fan of Jackson, told IANS.

The actor will be joined on stage by his ‘Munna Michael’ co-star Niddhi Agerwal. Tiger will be seen playing a true-blue MJ fan in the movie.

Asked about how similar is his character with the pop star, Tiger said, “Munna is a cool guy who grows up with Michael Jackson as his dancing inspiration, and they share equal swagger, style and passion for dance!”

The actor says he will be performing to the songs for ‘Munna Michael’, which is directed by Sabbir Khan.

Tiger said, “I will be performing on two ‘Munna Michael’ songs — ‘Main Hoon’, which is my solo and ‘Ding Dang’, this year’s biggest street dance song along with a couple of famous MJ tracks.”