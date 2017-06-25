TV personality Charlotte Crosby says she suffers from body insecurities and will not wear low-cut outfits any more after she was targeted on social media.

The 27-year-old says she was “body shamed” online because of her “unib**b”, where her breasts are merged at the centre as a result of a rare condition symmastia, reports dailymail.co.uk.

Recalling the incident in her new autobiography ‘Brand New Me’, she wrote: “It didn’t bother me until I tweeted a picture of me in a low-cut dress and loads of people started saying, ‘Ewww, what has she done to her b**bs? They are weird’.”

“So, I got a bit of a complex and now I can’t even wear V-necks,” she added.