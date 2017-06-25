Actress Ayesha Takia, who has a three-year-old son, named Mikail, with Farhan Azmi, says her journey as a mother has been a joy ride for her.

“It (motherhood) has been absolutely fantastic. It is such a self learning process because I had know idea that I could muster up so much patience, unconditional love, hard work and selflessness for another human being,” Ayesha told IANS over phone from Mumbai.

The “Socha Na Tha” actress says motherhood taught her humility.

“I think it teaches you humility and love being a parent. It’s a great experience and I enjoy everyday… It’s a lot of hard work and obviously it is as rewarding because he’s (Mikail) just fabulously amazing,” she added.

Ayesha, who was last seen onscreen in 2013 in the film “Aap Ke Liye Hum”, has made her come-back with a song from the album “Zindagi Yeh Zindagi”.

Asked about it, Ayesha said: “My son just turned three and a half and so, he’s super naughty and requires a lot of my time. I think all parents know this is a lot of responsibilty…looking after children.”

“I have been running around, looking after businesses with my husband. So, I have been busy with that. Now I have a little more time in hand because he goes to school….It is a great time for me to do different work.”

Talking about the song, Ayesha said: “It was one of those things that just came to me and I was like ‘Oh, this is like a full circle’. Since I started with music videos and getting back with this now is something very interesting. The concept was super cool and almost like a trend setting thing…It was not just like the run of the mill music video.”