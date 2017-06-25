Actress Stephanie Davis is “devastated” after an explicit footage featuring her was shared online.

A rumoured sex tape of the former ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ star emerged online last week, reports dailystar.co.uk.

The 24-year-old was not aware the clip had been uploaded and has informed police who are investigating the incident.

The clip was posted without her consent and Davis was devastated after discovering the video’s release. It could be in breach of revenge porn laws, which came into force two years ago.

The new rules mean it is an offence to share sexually explicit footage or images of someone without their consent.

If anyone is found guilty, the person will face a maximum sentence of two years in prison.

Davis suffered a similar incident last year when an intimate video of her with friend Joshua Ritchie was leaked online.