Actor Bharath, brother of popular Telugu star Ravi Teja, died in Hyderabad in a road accident on Saturday night, police said. Bharath, 46, is a character artist and has starred in Telugu films such as “Dhee” and “Ready” among others.

“Last night, around 11 pm, the accident occurred on Outer Ring road near Shamshabad. Bharath was driving a Red Skoda, which rammed into the back of a parked truck. Due to the high speed collision, he died on the spot,” a police source told IANS.

A case has been registered against the truck driver as he didn’t take proper precautions in parking the vehicle after it broke down. Police haven’t ruled out drunken driving as the cause of the accident.

The body has been shifted to Osmania General Hospital mortuary.