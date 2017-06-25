TV actors Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya are undoubtedly one of the most adorable couples on ‘Nach Baliye 8’ who never fail to impress us with their effortless charm.

Just ahead of the dance show’s finale, Vivek professed his love for better half Divyanka by reading a beautiful note in front of the audience. He even posted a picture of the letter on Twitter with a lovely caption.

And sharing this with you all who have been with us in this journey! #Gratitude #DearWife pic.twitter.com/zbusndTLFM — Vivek Dahiya (@vivekdahiya08) June 24, 2017

“Sometimes you fall short of words and then there are times when one can write a never ending essay. This time I’ve tried to express the journey of the last one year and especially last four months through this letter Div. And sharing this with you all who have been with us in this journey! #Gratitude #DearWife,” the caption read.

Divyanka also retuned the favour and posted an equally touching reply on social media, “Whatever the result might be tonight… This is an award I’ve already got! You!”

The couple is set to fly to Europe after the finale to celebrate their first anniversary and we hope to see more romantic notes and pictures from the vacation.