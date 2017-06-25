TV actors Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya are undoubtedly one of the most adorable couples on ‘Nach Baliye 8’ who never fail to impress us with their effortless charm.
Just ahead of the dance show’s finale, Vivek professed his love for better half Divyanka by reading a beautiful note in front of the audience. He even posted a picture of the letter on Twitter with a lovely caption.
And sharing this with you all who have been with us in this journey! #Gratitude #DearWife pic.twitter.com/zbusndTLFM
— Vivek Dahiya (@vivekdahiya08) June 24, 2017
“Sometimes you fall short of words and then there are times when one can write a never ending essay. This time I’ve tried to express the journey of the last one year and especially last four months through this letter Div. And sharing this with you all who have been with us in this journey! #Gratitude #DearWife,” the caption read.
Divyanka also retuned the favour and posted an equally touching reply on social media, “Whatever the result might be tonight… This is an award I’ve already got! You!”
Whatever the result might be tonight… This is an award I’ve already got! You! A man who can express, who wears his heart on his sleeve, unafraid of what others would think because for him all that matters is making someone feel special, protected and loved…. He is the one who’s worthy of being called a ‘Complete Man’. Every woman deserves a man like You! Every man must love his woman like You! ♥️ Thanks for making me a part of this Fairy tale Romance! ♥️ I love you Pati! Now and forever! (PS… Now I know, why you were upset after you read this letter to me on stage… Its because you missed reading the first page. Good, you missed reading it! Half of it made me teary eyed… If you read out the entire letter, all the romantics worldwide would have cried.) @vivekdahiya
The couple is set to fly to Europe after the finale to celebrate their first anniversary and we hope to see more romantic notes and pictures from the vacation.
