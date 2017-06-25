Filmmaker Karan Johar has lauded new historical drama show “Aarambh”, calling it a game changer in the Indian TV industry. Written by KV Vijayendra Prasad of “Baahubali” and “Bajrangi Bhaijaan” fame, “Aarambh”, which went on air on Saturday, narrates the clash of the Dravidian and Aryan civilisations — born and built out of two different existential needs.

“Congratulations on what I hear is a huge game changer Shrishti Arya. Goldie Behl for ‘Aarambh’. Lots of love and huge success,” Karan tweeted on Sunday.

While Behl is the director, Arya is producing the show.

The Star Plus show features veteran actress Tanuja along with Rajniesh Duggall, Karthika Nair, Joy Sen Gupta and Hannssa Singh.