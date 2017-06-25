‘Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’ fame couple Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya probably got the best gift ahead of their first wedding anniversary in the form of coveted ‘Nach Baliye’ trophy on Saturday.

The immensely popular couple, who wooed the audiences with their charm and dance moves in the show emerged victorious beating Sanaya Irani-Mohit Sehgal and Abigail Pande-Sanam Johar in the finale. Abigail-Sanam came second, while Sanaya-Mohit had to be content with the third position.

The winners were awarded cash prize worth Rs 35 lakh, A Hero Hero Maestro, and Ora jewellery besides the trophy.

Apart from the terrific dance moves, the couple displayed adorable chemistry on the show touching viewers’ heart with their sweet gestures for each other.

Well, we congratulate the lovely duo on their victory and wish them many years of togetherness.