The much-awaited trailer of Vellai Illa Pattadhari 2 aka VIP 2 starring Dhanush and Kajol was unveiled on social media on Sunday evening.

The trailer of the Tamil and Telugu version of ‘VIP2’ was released today and the Hindi will be released in a few days from now.

The two and a half minute trailer introduces us to Raghuvaran, a jobless graduate, played by Dhanush, and it looks like an extension of his own character from the first part.

The movie that has been directed by Soundarya Rajinikanth is about the face-off between Dhanush and Kajol, who plays a suave, conniving business woman.

‘VIP 2’ is a sequel to Velraj-directed 2014 film Velai Illa Pattadhari. Vivek, Samuthirakani and Saranya Ponvannan who played pivotal roles in the prequel will play their roles in the second part too.

‘VIP 2’ is slated to release on July 28, also stars Amala Paul, Samuthirakani and Vivekh.

‘VIP 2’ marks the comeback of Kajol after two decades to Tamil filmdom.

Produced by Kalaipuli S. Thanu, the film has music by Sean Roldan.

