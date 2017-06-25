Bollywood actor Karisma Kapoor who is known for her role in movies like ‘Zubeidaa’, ‘Dil To Pagal Hai’, ‘Raja Hindustani’ is reportedly making a comeback to the industry with ‘Judwaa 2’.

Reports from various sources suggest that, Karisma Kapoor and Salman Khan will be seen shaking legs with Varun and Taapsee on ‘Tan Tana Tan’.

In a report published by Deccan Chronicle, a source was quoted saying, “Salman will be part of the chartbuster song ‘Tan Tana Tan Tan Tan Tara’ along with Varun Dhawan. It will be like the old Judwaa and new Judwaa together. And then Karisma will join them to shake a leg.”

‘Judwaa 2’ is the sequel of 1997 Salman Khan starrer box office hit ‘Judwaa’. Apart from Varun Dhawan, the movie also stars Taapsee Pannu and Jacqueline Fernandez.

Directed by David Dhawan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala the movie is slated to hit the screens on September 9.