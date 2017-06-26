A- A A+

After a month long wait, Eid is finally here and everybody is in a mood to rejoice. The film fraternity is also not untouched by the festival fervor and has sent out heartfelt wishes on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Randeep Hooda, Shabana Azmi and many others have sent out warm Eid greetings.

“Eid Mubarak sabko. Bring on the Biryani and the Sheer Qorma. Its the official Gluttony Day. If you don’t pass out with food Qorma to Eid nahi hui,” Shabana Azmi tweeted humorously.

Amy Jackson tweeted a picture of some serious bit of delicious food. The caption read,”Eid Mubarak! With love from LA.”

Vicky Kaushal, Anupam Kher and Soni Razdan were among others to give out Eid greetings.

