Eid is a very special day for actor Salman Khan’s family. Salman’s brother Sohail Khan says the family gets lots of guests at home. “People who care for us come visiting the whole day. It is their love for us that brings them home for Eid. They want to pay their respects to my parents, bond with us brothers and sisters,” Sohail said.

This Eid, the large Khan family has a new member — Sohail and Salman’s little sister Arpita’s son.

Laughs Sohail, “Yes, it’s going to be a special Eid. Bhai has a big release almost every Eid. This year too there is a release ‘Tubelight’. But Eid is not a time when we discuss movies at home. It’s family time. It’s time to just be together and share the joy of that togetherness.”

Sohail says there are certain occasions during the year when the entire family has to be together.

“Eid is one of them. My father and my mother’s birthday is also a time when the entire family — all us three brothers, two sisters and the rest of the family — must get together. For Eid and for family birthdays, Salman bhai makes it a point to be home, if possible.”