Bollywood Emraan Hashmi starrer thriller ‘Aksar’ that had gained an immense popularity is back with a sequel after 11 years.

Although the movie did not make good money at the box office, it managed to gain some popularity with Himesh Reshammiya songs like Jhalak Dikhla Jaa, Soniye, Lagi Lagi, Loot Jayenge.

While the prequel featured Udita Goswami and Dino Morea along with Emraan Hashmi, the sequel will see Zareen Khan, Gautam Rode as the main protagonists. Mohit Madaan and Lillete Dubey will also be seen playing pivotal roles in the movie.

The teaser of ‘Aksar 2 surfaced’ on social media on Monday. In the 15 second doesn’t reveal anything about the movie or its characters. It instead asks the question, ‘How often…Do you…See the trap…’ in a digitised font.

Teaser trailer of #Aksar2… Stars Zareen Khan, Gautam Rode… Ananth Mahadevan directs. pic.twitter.com/SS76Mni8tq — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 26, 2017

Anant Mahadevan, who directed ‘Aksar’ will return to direct the sequel.