Actor Shah Rukh Khan, who has earlier shown his interest in making a movie on ‘Mahabharata’, on Monday said he has been reading the epic for one-and-a-half years. “I have been reading Mahabharata for one-and-a-half years. I like the stories in it. I narrate them for AbRam in a very exciting way,” he told the media after Eid celebrations at the Taj Lands End hotel in Mumbai.

“Similarly, I narrate to him stories from Islam. We should love each other’s religion. I hope my children do the same. I hope they learn about all the religions, respect them and enjoy the facts and the beauty in them,” said Shah Rukh.

The actor has three children: Aryan, Suhana and AbRam. He completed 25 years in the industry this year and thanked the media for supporting him on the journey.

The superstar also talked about the Bollywood entry of Aryan and Suhana.

The actor, who has always been protective about his family, said, “My children will first have to finish their studies. In my house, a person has to at least be a graduate or they won’t be allowed to enter the house.”

“Suhana is still in Class 11. So she has 5 years of studies left. Aryan has 4 years left. If Suhana wants to be an actor, then she will study to be an actor. So there is a long long way to go.”

“Just because she makes public appearances does not mean that we are taking her out so that people will notice her and make her an actress,” he said.