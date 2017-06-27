A- A A+

Reality TV personality Rob Kardashian and model Blac Chyna are not back together but want to get along for the sake of their daughter, a source in the know has said.

The former couple split in February after a tumultuous relationship and though they have been spending a lot of time together recently, the pair are not back together and are currently focused on caring for their seven-month-old daughter Dream together.

“Rob and Chyna are getting along, but are not officially back together. They are spending a lot of time together. There hasn’t been any drama.

ALSO READ: SRK becomes storyteller, reads and narrates ‘Mahabharata’ stories

“They want to get along and raise Dream together. That’s their main goal,” a source was quoted as saying.

However, friends admit it is “very possible” Rob, 30, and 29-year-old Chyna could reconcile.

First Published | 27 June 2017 11:03 AM
Read News On:

celebrity couple

celebrity split

Download English News App and stay updated with all Latest News. For News in English, follow us on        
Web Title: TV Actor Rob Kardashian, model Blac Chyna want to get along

(Latest News in English from Newsx)