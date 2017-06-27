A- A A+

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who is busy with his next ‘Thugs Of Hindostan’, says the film is rough and tough.

Amitabh on Tuesday tweeted, “Back from work on ‘Thugs Of Hindostan’… It is rough and tough! But when ever did anyone gain without it.”

Directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, ‘Thugs of Hindostan’, which went on floors last month also stars Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif and ‘Dangal’ fame Fatima Sana Sheikh.

An adaptation of the 1839 novel ‘Confessions of a Thug’, the movie is slated for a 2018 Diwali release.

The Yash Raj Films’ project, which promises to have action on sea and a dose of history, brings Amitabh and Aamir together for the first time.

The 74-year-old cine icon will also be seen sharing screen space with veteran actor Rishi Kapoor in the upcoming movie ‘102 Not Out’. The two will be working together after over two decades.

First Published | 27 June 2017 11:43 AM
