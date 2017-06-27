Sanchita, who came in with a bang to Kollywood with her films Soodhu Kavvum and Pizza 2 in 2013, today has Tamil, Telugu and Kannada films in her kitty and is likely to make her debut in Malayalam cinema soon.

In 2017, she has already seen three releases in Tamil – Ennodu Vilayadu, Rum and Enkitta Mothathe – and her fourth film Yenda Thalaiyila Yenna Vekkala is set to release soon.

Sanchita Shetty talks to NewsX about her journey so far and says that her career in films has been a great learning experience but fun as well. In fact, the actress was supposed to be part of Kamal Haasan’s Bigg Boss Tamil but declined the offer as she had too many film commitments.

Sanchita tells us that her focus now is only on films and she wants to act in memorable roles that the audience will enjoy. As for the actors’ she wants to act with, she has pretty long list. She says excitedly, “Thala Ajith and Ilayathalapthy Vijay! And of course, superstar Rajinikanth.”

Sanchita talks about her experience of meeting these stars as well. Kamal Haasan too is part of her list and he praised her too! Watch the video to find out why.