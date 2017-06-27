Singer Justin Bieber is ready to team up with Brazilian superstar Anitta to work on a new song.

However, it’s still unclear whether the duet will be a brand new song or a remix of Anitta’s hit single “Paradinha”, reported aceshowbiz.com.



Bieber recently created a storm with his remix of Luis Fonse and Daddy Yankee’s Latin song “Despacito”. The song has been a chart-topping track all over the world.

Meanwhile, the 24-year-old singer (Anitta) has assisted Iggy Azalea on “Switch” and Major Lazer on “Sua Cara”.

Justin has been teaming up with several musicians on a number of hit songs this year. Other than “Despacito”, he has lent his voice on DJ Khaled’s “I’m the One”, Diplo’s “Bank Roll”and David Guetta’s “2U”.