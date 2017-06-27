Singer Justin Bieber is ready to team up with Brazilian superstar Anitta to work on a new song.
However, it’s still unclear whether the duet will be a brand new song or a remix of Anitta’s hit single “Paradinha”, reported aceshowbiz.com.
Bieber recently created a storm with his remix of Luis Fonse and Daddy Yankee’s Latin song “Despacito”. The song has been a chart-topping track all over the world.
Meanwhile, the 24-year-old singer (Anitta) has assisted Iggy Azalea on “Switch” and Major Lazer on “Sua Cara”.
Justin has been teaming up with several musicians on a number of hit songs this year. Other than “Despacito”, he has lent his voice on DJ Khaled’s “I’m the One”, Diplo’s “Bank Roll”and David Guetta’s “2U”.
(Latest News in English from Newsx)