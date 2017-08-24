The highly infamous Swami Om who was assaulted and thrown out of Bigg Boss season 10 and gained immense negative publicity for the same has once again landed into trouble.

The Supreme court has imposed Rs 10 lakh each on Swami Om and his companion Mukesh Jain who was also the director of his extremely vulgar video which surfaced on the internet lately.

The apex court described Swami Om’s plea as frivolous. The fine has been slapped on both of them for allegedly filing frivolous plea challenging appointment of Dipak Misra as the next Chief Justice of India. Dipak Misra, who will take over as the 45th Chief Justice of India (CJI), succeeding the 44th CJI, Justice J. S. Khehar is the former Chief Justice of Patna and Delhi High courts.

Swami Om whose real name is Vinod Anand Jha was recently beaten by public at an event in Delhi for giving out horrendous statements in favor of triple talaq and criticising Supreme court’s decision for the same.

Swami Om who has been earlier accused of charges of theft, molestation and several other charges against him was thrown out of popular reality show Bigg Boss 10 hosted by Salman Khan for allegedly throwing urine on his fellow contestants on the show. Swami Om was even arrested in Lonawala later in January as he threatened the makers of the show that his supporters will not let the finale take place peacefully.

Recently, Swami Om was arrested by inter state cell of crime branch from Delhi’s Bhajanpur area.