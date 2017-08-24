Kannada small screen actors Rachana and Jeevan were killed in a road accident on Thursday night when their car rammed into a parked truck near Magadi.

As per the reports, the tragedy occurred when the ‘Mahanadi’ actors were on their way to Kukke Subramanya Temple to celebrate the birthday of actor Karthik. Ranjith, Eric, Honnesh and Utthamm who were also in the car and work for ‘Mahanadi’ serial have sustained minor injuries.

Rachana has acted in several Kannada serials like ‘Mahanadi’, ‘Madhubala’ and Triveni Sangama.

The unfortunate news comes days after ‘Mahakali’ actors Gagan Kang and Arjit Lawania were killed in a road accident at Manohar in Palgarh.

Kang, who was driving, lost control of the vehicle crashed into a stationary trailer. The police initially detained the driver of the trailer, but found that he was innocent as his vehicle had been correctly parked.

Meanwhile, Magadi police have registered the case.