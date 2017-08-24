Suspense-thriller “Aksar 2”, starring Gautam Rode, Zareen Khan and Abhinav Shukla, is set to release on October 6.

The film’s director, Ananth Mahadevan, said in a statement: “Suspense and mystery need to be deviously woven into the plot. The unpredictability of the characters and situations keeps the audience guessing. Our attempt is to keep them on the edge of their seat throughout ‘Aksar 2’.”

It is expected to take deceit, passion and conspiracy to a new high.

Khambatta, an ageing owner of an empire, is unaware of a plot being hatched in her own penthouse. Her investment banker seeks to exploit an opportunity but discovers a shocking truth.

The governess, her boyfriend, the butler and the banker find Khambatta and the situation spirals out of control. Nothing and nobody are what they seem.

Presented by Siddhivinayak Creations, produced by Narendra Bajaj and Chirag Bajaj, the film’s music is composed by Mithoon.