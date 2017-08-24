A- A A+

Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit is gearing up for her new journey as a producer. She will back a Marathi film. After giving many breathtaking performances in a number of Bollywood movies, the evergreen diva is all set to become a producer. 

The “family entertainer” will be directed by Swapnaneel Jayakar, and produced under Madhuri’s RnM Moving Pictures banner, which has already come up with e-learning and DTH content, read a statement.

“We at RnM Moving Pictures are very excited to step into this new role and start working on the project. It’s a family entertainer and we have a lovely team on board. I am looking forward to starting the shooting process soon,” Madhuri said.

The film, written by Yogesh Vinayak Joshi, is expected to be released next year.

Meanwhile, actress Priyanka Chopra is executive producing a comedy series about Madhuri’s life for US network ABC.

 

