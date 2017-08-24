Actress Tanvi Azmi says the chances of senior actresses getting movies in the Hindi film industry are limited as compared to TV shows.

Asked if she feels roles for women in the industry are limited, Tanvi, 56, told IANS here: “Yeah, senior actors… the chances of them getting films is very limited. As far as television is concerned, they still have a chance. There is still a possibility that they might get to do something.”

Tanvi, who is the sister-in-law of veteran actress Shabana Azmi, feels male actors are doing pretty well in their second innings in the film industry.

“So many male actors… they are getting such great work. Very rarely you get to see a woman getting that kind of work,” added the “Bajirao Mastani” actress.

However, she feels that actress Sridevi, whose film “Mom” released this year, is now breaking those barriers.

“Sridevi is breaking those barriers and stepping into it. But those are also few and far between, but if you see Rishi Kapoor, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani… the kind of areas they are moving into, are boundless and the energy is limitless,” she said.

But does she see marriage and age detrimental for an actress’ career?

Tanvi doesn’t think so.

“For who? Kareena (Kapoor Khan) or Aishwarya (Rai Bachchan)? I think that has changed now…It is changing and I am really happy that it’s changing because that’s not how it should be,” she said.

Tanvi has made her comeback to the small screen after a decade with the show “Vani Rani”, which premiered on &TV on August 7.