Be it releasing songs or going down memory lane, singers like Shankar Mahadevan and Benny Dayal have paid tribute to Lord Ganesha on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, which will begin on Friday.

For this year’s Ganesh Chaturthi, Benny has released “Ganpati Bappa”.

Benny said in a statement: “Lord Ganesha has made my dreams come true and ‘Ganpati Bappa’ is my humble ode to the almighty on the auspicious festival of Ganesh Chaturthi. For years, I had witnessed the celebrations in Mumbai and I am glad to bring the song ‘Ganpati Bappa’, released by Times Music. I hope you sing, dance and pray to the tune of my song during these 10 days.”

People can also celebrate the festival with the high energy song, “Tutari”, by Mahadevan. Hungama, a digital entertainment company has launched “Tutari”.

The singer said: “Ganesh Chaturthi is very close to my heart. The festival brings with it joy, love and happiness for everyone. Like each year, this year too we’re giving an ode to Lord Ganesha and ‘Tutari’ is my tribute to him.”

“For the first time, I have combined traditional Tasha and dubstep.”

Singer Arjun Kanungo recalled his childhood days. “Gampi is what I said when I couldn’t say Ganpati when I was a kid. My best memory is eating modaks. I love it and always have place for one more,” he said.

Singer Akasa Singh says Ganesh Chaturthi has been one of her favourite festivals.

“The society I grew up in has a huge celebration where there’s everything from fancy dress competition to talent rounds to magic shows and antaksharis. As a kid, I would put in my everything into those competitions.

“I remember this one time, I did a kathak performance that my mom had choreographed… on ‘Satyam Shivam Sundaram’. The audience stood up. I was obviously on cloud nine.”