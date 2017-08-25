Actor David Hasselhoff, who essayed the role of an LA County lifeguard Mitch Buchannon in the 1989’s hit TV series “Baywatch”, says the film which released this year, is nowhere close to the original series.

This year, the movie adaptation, starring Dwayne Johnson, Zac Efron, Kelly Rohrbach and Priyanka Chopra, released and although Hasselhoff had a cameo role in the film, he insists the “R-rated r**p” was very far away from his show. But he still liked what they did with the premise, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Speaking to entertainment online portal CinemaBlend, Hasselhoff said: “‘Baywatch’, they used the title, they used the beach, but the rest of it was more like ‘Dirty Grandpa’. It was kind of an R-rated fun r**p at the beach.

“And you know what? There’s a giant audience for that. The Rock is probably the nicest guy I’ve ever met, next to me, and Zac Efron and the cast were so great and they embraced me so much so I have nothing but positive things to say about it.”

“Was it like ‘Baywatch’? Not even close. Did they want it to be like that? No, they wanted to make something different, and it’s doing quite well around the world.”