If you remember Salman Khan dancing in silver pants and red-black jacket, you surely remember the song we are talking about — Tan Tana Tan Tan Taara. Well, the song which kept you hooked for so long — no matter house or disco — is coming back to pump you up.

The remake of 90’s blockbuster Judwaa, ‘Judwaa 2’ with Varun Dhawan, Tapsee Pannu and Jacqueline Fernandez in lead is making news across the globe as its trailer has sent everyone back to 1997 era when the cult movie had hit the screens.

With songs being played on the loop, Varun Dhawan came along with ‘Mala’, Karisma Kapoor, to tease his fans about the launch of all new ‘Chalti Hai Kya 9 se 12’. The new rehashed version by Sandeep Shirodkar has been sung by Dev Negi and Neha Kakkar.

Taking to the Twitter handle, Varun Dhawan wrote: ‘Ek baar se dil nahi bharta, Le aaye hain dobara!’

Joining Varun ‘Prem’ Dhawan, Tapsee and Jacqueline also shared the promo of the song

The buzz creating video of Varun and Karisma recreating the magic of the song, received 374.5k views and counting.

So excited one of my favourite songs is re releasing tomo after 20 yrs with my darling @varundvn 😍 wish him and the entire cast and crew all the very best for #judwa2 #tantanatantantantara 🎼❤️#outtomorrow A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on Aug 24, 2017 at 9:35am PDT

While we still have to have a few hours to catch hold of the new ‘Tan Tana Tan Tan Taara’, here is the old song to get you back in the pace.