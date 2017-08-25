“Ray Donovan” actor Jay Thomas has lost his battle with cancer. He was 69.

The news comes from his agent and longtime friend Don Buchwald, reports nydailynews.com.

“Jay was one of a kind, never at a loss for words and filled with so much fun and wonderfully whacky thoughts and behavior,” said Buchwald, who repped Thomas for 35 years.

Thomas’ wife Sally and his sons Sam, Jake and J.T. were by his side at his Santa Barbara home when he passed on Thursday morning.

According to Buchwald, “Sally and the boys were the true passion of his life”.

Thomas was best known for playing Jerry Gold on “Murphy Brown” from 1989 to 1998. He also played Rhea Perlman’s TV husband Eddie LeBec on “Cheers” from 1987 to 1989 before his character was run over by a zamboni.

Thomas starred on the hit sitcom “Love & War” from 1992 to 1995. Thomas was also unforgettable on “Mork & Mindy” from 1979 to 1981.