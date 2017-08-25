Singer Shania Twain says naked photographs of actor Brad Pitt inspired her for her 1997 hit single “That dont impress me much”.

The single sarcastically pokes fun at a narcissistic suitor’s penchant for caring too much about his looks in the second verse before Twain sings, “OK, so you’re Brad Pitt? That don’t impress me much”.

“You want to know the truth about this story? I’ve never told this before. I’m going to say it now,” billboard.com quoted Twain as saying.

“I remember I had a girl friend visiting me and it was near Christmas and we were baking cookies. I was writing this album and there was a scandal of (Pitt) and Gwyneth (Paltrow) where there was naked photos of him (in Playgirl magazine).

“And this was like all the rage. I just thought ‘I don’t know what all the fuss is about’. I’m like, well that don’t impress me much, I mean what is all the fuss. We see people naked every day. That’s really what I thought.

“I wasn’t picking on Brad Pitt. But that was just the association in that moment and things we make fusses about and whatever. Of course, it could have been any gorgeous guy,” she added.