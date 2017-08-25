Asif Kapadia and James Gay-Rees, the Oscar-winning makers of “Amy”, will be making a new three-part documentary series about the 1993 murder of 18-year-old black student Stephen Lawrence by a group of white teenage boys.

James Rogan is directing the BBC One series about one of Britain’s most famous murder cases. The commission was announced on Thursday by Charlotte Moore, director of BBC Content, at the Edinburgh International Television Festival, reports variety.com.

“The Stephen Lawrence Story” (working title) will be produced by On the Corner Films. Gay-Rees and Kapadia serve as executive producers, with Victoria Musguin-Rowe as series producer.

The series will examine the racially motivated murder of 18-year-old Lawrence in April 1993, the killing’s aftermath, investigation and ramifications.

Lawrence’s mother Doreen said the documentary would mark an end to the journey she and her family have been on since the murder.

She said it would be “the definitive narrative of the events of the past quarter of a century – a full, frank and comprehensive drawing-together of the story that has shaped the lives of both my family and myself since that fateful April night”.

Gay-Rees and Kapadia won the Oscar for Best Documentary Feature with their 2015 Amy Winehouse project “Amy”.