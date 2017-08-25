Reliance Entertainment’s education initiative – Reliance Education – has created a 175-second animation film on the theme of ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao.

This film was created to support the noble cause of the ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ campaign initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a company statement said here on Friday.

The film has been created taking inspiration from the indigenous tribal art form of Warli as its medium, under the guidance of veteran Warli artist Sameer Dharmadhikari.

He said: “Fusion of traditional art and digital media is a powerful medium of expression and this is an endeavour to use it for a social cause.”

“Ever since Prime Minister Narendra Modi took over the reins of our country it has been a pleasure to witness the positive changes. His initiatives have been constructive, meaningful and sustainable. One such call to action that has moved Indians is ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’. As an educational undertaking of the Reliance Group, Reliance Education decided to do its bit for this noble cause,” said Atul Vohra, CEO, Reliance Education.

The film was conceptualised with the vision and direction of Vohra.

Students and faculty members of Reliance Education had put in their efforts along with the expertise of their Production Manager, Vishnu Salunke, and took the initiative to create this animation film.