When it’s a Nawazuddin Siddiqui movie, it automatically raises the bar but unfortunately, this gangster drama fails to impress the audiences.

A mixture of love, lust, dark humour, and action – still fails to deliver anything new. Nawazuddin Siddiqui deserves much better.

The story revolves around two assassins, Babu Bihari (Nawazuddin Siddiqui) and Banke Bihari (Jatin Goswami) who are both cold-blooded murders. Babu Bihari, played by Nawazuddin, works as a contract killer for a businessman Dubey (Anil George) and a power hungry politician named Sumitra (Divya Dutta).

Though both Babu and Banke share a special connection and Banke has immense respect for Babu, soon after Banke realises that he earns way less than Babu,who gets paid Rs 25,000 for each murder while he gets only Rs 8,000, they end up challenging each other to kill 3 people, and whoever murders all 3 first will win and the other has to quit the business.

How the story unfolds later is one messy riddle with a demented ending.

A taste-less action thriller with no ingredients.Directed by Kushan Nandy, ‘Babumoshai Bandookbaaz’ is far from Anurag Kashyap’s classic cult ‘Gangs of Wassepur’.