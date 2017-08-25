Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt, who along with his family members and the team of his upcoming film “Bhoomi” on Friday got together to welcome Ganpati on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, says the God has always blessed him.

Sanjay, who has had a tumultous personal life, was at the T-Series studio performing aarti and prayers along with his wife Maanayata, who was dressed in traditional wear. Also present were director Omung Kumar, producer Bhushan Kumar and actors Sharad Kelkar and Aditi Rao Hydari among others.

For “Bhoomi”, Sanjay has recorded a Ganesh aarti, which he also sang here.

“It’s extremely special. I think blessing of Ganpati is on me. I was very nervous to sing it. But because of his blessings, I did it and all went well. His contribution is huge, his blessings are with everybody. Everyone’s life should be happy… This is my only wish.”

Asked about what he has asked from Lord Ganesha, Sanjay said: “I want peace in my life now. My wife has been bringing Ganpati home since 2-3 years when I was in jail. Now, this tradition will continue.”

He also hoped the team’s hard work on “Bhoomi” pays off.

Aditi said: “This is a very special day for all of us because we are starting the promotions of our film ‘Bhoomi’ from today after the trailer launch. I think Ganpati Bappa always gives us positive vibes and lots of happiness. In the film, Sanjay sir sings a Ganesh Aarti and I also sing along.”

Adding to that, Omung said: “Like the way people are happy today, I wish everyone to stay happy everyday.”