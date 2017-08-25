Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra whose ‘A Gentleman’, hit the silver screens on Friday has landed in a controversy for his tweet on the verdict of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim’s rape case.

In the afternoon, ahead of the verdict, Malhotra took to his Twitter handle to appeal to the people of Punjab and Haryana to maintain peace and watch his movie ‘A Gentleman’ as he expected to have a huge fan following in both the states.

‘A Gentleman – Sundar Susheel Risky’ also stars Jaqueline Fernandez along with Sidharth Malhotra.

These tweets did not go well the Neitzans, who started bashing and criricising him for his comments

R u really so stupid — pallavi ghosh (@_pallavighosh) August 25, 2017

This was a shameful way of promoting your film. For god sake can you get considerate — Rahul Bhutani (@BhutaniRahul) August 25, 2017

There Are People Dying And All You Care About Is Your Movie?Are You Really That Stupid Or Just Acting?#RamRahimSinghhttps://t.co/PngYo4xn9u — Sir Ravindra Jadeja (@SirJadejaaaa) August 25, 2017

Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh was found guilty of rape by a special CBI court in Panchkula, Haryana, on Friday. He was immediately taken into judicial custody; he will be sentenced on Monday (August 28).

At least 17 people have been killed and 200 are reportedly injured in the violence that the followers of Dera sect have created in parts of Punjab, Haryana.

However, after receiving a lot of flak on Twitter, the ‘A Gentleman’ actor tried to amend it with these tweets:

To people who are commenting on my morning tweets,they were made before the verdict ! Thoughts n prayers — Sidharth Malhotra (@S1dharthM) August 25, 2017