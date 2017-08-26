Kareena and Saif’s son Taimur Ali khan has been a talk of the tinsel town ever since his birth. He is one of the cutest babies among the celebrity kids.

Taimur cuteness and expression have always managed to bring a smile on our face. Netizens usually go gag over the handsome looks of the ‘Chotu Nawab’. If reports are to believed the eight-month-old cutie is all set to make a foray into the world of Hindi cinema.

Taimur is reportedly making his debut in ‘Veere Di Wedding’ which will mark Kareena’s comeback in the industry post her pregnancy.

However, a report in Bollywoodlife.com suggests a different story, Kareena’s spokesperson was quoted saying, “This report is completely untrue. Taimur does not make a guest appearance in Veere Di Wedding and this is purely a figment of someone’s imagination.”

The official spokesperson of ‘Veere Di Wedding’ also gave a statement that reads, “The report is absolutely ridiculous. Taimur does not make an appearance in Veere Di Wedding. Hope this puts an end to the speculation.”

‘Veere Di Wedding’ revolves around four friends on a trip from Delhi to Europe. Besides Kareena, the movie also features Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania. Rumoured to be inspired by the Hollywood movie, ‘The Sisterhood of the Travelling Pants’, the movie will be directed by Shashanka Ghosh.

Recently, Taimur recently visited the sets where Kareena and Karisma were shooting for a brand. Masi, Karisma shared a picture on Instagram from there which created a buzz on social media as always.