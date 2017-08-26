This is one of the most anticipated films of 2018. On Ganesh Chathurthi, director Shankar released the making of 2.0 and the audience can’t stop raving about it.

In the short clip that was also shared by Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar and maestro A R Rahman, we see the two stars getting ready for their roles. The extensive and time-consuming make-up sessions and their transformation on screen are mind-blowing.

The video also shows some action scenes being shot and the stunt chorographers teaching the two stars their moves. Bollywood star Akshay Kumar is playing the villain in this film and will face-off Superstar Rajinikanth who plays Chitti.

Lyca Productions who is making the film has left no stone unturned for this film. The film’s poster was pasted on a 100-foot-tall hot air balloon and was flown right over the Hollywood sign in California. The balloon will fly around the world making pit stops at San Francisco, London, Dubai, Australia and Los Angeles.

The audio launch of 2.0 is set to take place in Dubai in October and it’s going to be a never-seen-before event, say insiders.

Watch the 2.0 making video here: