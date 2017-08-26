Vivegam released on August 24 and all eyes were on whether it would overtake the collections of Rajinikanth’s Kabali. Ajith’s latest has already taken over Chennai city, amassing a record collection, beating both Vijay’s Theri and Rajinikanth’s Kabali within two days of its release.

The record collections for Chennai for day one were held by Kabali and Theri respectively. While Kabali had collected Rs 1.12 crore on day one of release in Chennai, Vijay’s Theri was second with a collection of Rs. 1.05 crore. But now it is Thala Ajith’s film Vivegam that is number one. Sources say that director Siva’s flick has made about Rs 1.21 crore at the Chennai box office on day one. In fact, this film has bettered the previous Ajith-Siva flick Vedhalam which made about Rs 71 lakhs on day one in Chennai.

Vivegam opened to high expectations but there are mixed reviews about the film. It is a sure treat for Thala Ajith fans as the star has performed stunts that were unseen in Tamil cinema.

Watch the trailer here: