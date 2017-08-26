Maverick filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma called actor Vijay Devarakonda a young Amitabh Bachchan and it looks like the audience agrees. Telugu film ‘Arjun Reddy’ starring Vijay Devarakonda released on Ganesh Chathurthi and the youth can’t stop raving about it. In fact, it has been declared a hit and more shows are being added on in south cities.

So what is ‘Arjun Reddy’ about? Arjun Reddy played by Vijay Devarakonda is a top medico and the film takes us through his rise and fall. Arjun Reddy is not a normal youngster – he’s filled with anger, angst and is heartbroken. He seems to be up against the world and he takes to alcohol as a means of wiping out all that is wrong. Director Sandeep Kumar Vanga has made sure that it’s targeted towards the youth with its college love story and has apparently thrown in plenty of lip-locks too. But the way the story has been shot and Vijay’s performance seems to have struck a chord with youngsters.

Ram Gopal Varma said, “All in all I want to thank both Vijay Devarakonda and Sandeep Reddy for heralding a new era.” As of now, the film has got mixed reviews from critics.