Actress Oviya might have left Bigg Boss Tamil but she has left a lasting impression on everyone.

Her famous line ‘Neega Shut Up Pannunga’ is now being made into a song by music director Yuvan Shankar Raja and will be sung by Vivegam music director Anirudh.

Yuvan Shankar Raja took to Twitter to say, “Loved your work brother,thank you 🙂 😊 neengashutuppannunga #balloon @anirudhofficial”

The song will be for the movie ‘Balloon’ which stars Jai, Anjali and Janani Iyer. The song is slated for release on august 28 apparently.

Oviya became famous because of her boldness, honesty, energy and liveliness on the Bigg Boss. She was cornered constantly but remained friendly with everyone. In fact, the audience loved her so much that they even formed an Oviya Army for her. After her exit from the show, she released a video asking her fans not to attack those who cornered her on the show. She also added that she was grateful for all the love she has received so far.