Vivegam was made on a budget of Rs 120 crore by Sathyajyothi films and its well on its way to make Rs 100 crore in the first three days. The day one worldwide box office collections of Vivegam have been announced and it’s good news for Ajith fans.

Trade Analyst Ramesh Bala tells NewsX, “The collections of Ajith’s Vivegam have been brilliant. The day one box office gross has beena s follows: In India, the film has collected Rs 25.83 cr. From Tamil Nadu alone, the film has made Rs 17 cr on day one. The overseas collection was Rs 7.25 cr. Thus, the total collection for day one of Vivegam was Rs 33.08 cr. And this is the all-time No.2 opening for a Tamil film.”

In fact, this makes Thala Ajith the box office king yet again.

It was Rajinikanth’s Kabali that has the best opening record as of now and with Vivegam and Vedhalam, Ajith has cemented his place in Tamil film history.

The top 5 opening day highest-grossing films are: Kabali – 20.50 Cr; Vivegam – 17 Cr; Vedalam – 15.35 Cr; Theri – 14.40Cr; and Lingaa – 12.80Cr.