Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt’s wife Maanayata is quite active on her social media pages seem to have upset hubby.

The actor-turned-mommy who has over 482k followers on her Instagram page keeps on sharing every detail of her holidays and events through the lovely herself and her family.

As per a report published in a leading online portal, Sanjay is apparently unhappy with his wife over some of the hot and sensuous pictures of herself on her page. These pictures of Sanjay’s wife have been brought to his notice by some of his friends. From then on Maanayata has been very careful in sharing on her page.

Check out some of Maanayata’s sizzling pictures here:

On work front, Sanjay Dutt will be next seen in the revenge drama ‘Bhoomi’ that also features Aditi Rao Hydari.